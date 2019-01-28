Punj Alkalies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.22 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.22 crore in December 2018 up 10.23% from Rs. 88.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2018 up 399.49% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.88 crore in December 2018 up 674.63% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2017.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 52.25 on January 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 124.25% over the last 12 months.