 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Punj Alkalies Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore, up 113.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore in September 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 87.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2022 up 212.03% from Rs. 37.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.43 crore in September 2022 up 264.43% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2021.
Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in September 2021. Punj Alkalies shares closed at 85.50 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 158.62% over the last 12 months.
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations185.67186.2687.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations185.67186.2687.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79.9072.3456.83
Purchase of Traded Goods12.587.154.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.215.89-1.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.495.863.87
Depreciation4.454.474.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.3830.0863.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0860.49-44.04
Other Income8.915.142.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9865.63-41.64
Interest1.211.581.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.7764.05-43.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax55.7764.05-43.48
Tax15.2617.20-6.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.5246.85-37.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.5246.85-37.28
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.251.15--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.7748.00-37.28
Equity Share Capital48.4748.4748.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.721.98-7.87
Diluted EPS1.721.98-7.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.671.98-7.87
Diluted EPS1.721.98-7.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Punj Alkalies #Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.