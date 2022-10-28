Punj Alkalies Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore, up 113.37% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 185.67 186.26 87.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 185.67 186.26 87.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.90 72.34 56.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.58 7.15 4.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 5.89 -1.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.49 5.86 3.87 Depreciation 4.45 4.47 4.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.38 30.08 63.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.08 60.49 -44.04 Other Income 8.91 5.14 2.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.98 65.63 -41.64 Interest 1.21 1.58 1.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.77 64.05 -43.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.77 64.05 -43.48 Tax 15.26 17.20 -6.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.52 46.85 -37.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.52 46.85 -37.28 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.25 1.15 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.77 48.00 -37.28 Equity Share Capital 48.47 48.47 48.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.72 1.98 -7.87 Diluted EPS 1.72 1.98 -7.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.67 1.98 -7.87 Diluted EPS 1.72 1.98 -7.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited