Punit Comm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 99.69% from Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 103.32% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 104.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Punit Comm shares closed at 19.65 on January 14, 2021 (BSE)