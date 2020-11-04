Punit Comm Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, up 882.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in September 2020 up 882.09% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 up 418.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020 up 442.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Punit Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2019.

Punit Comm shares closed at 19.30 on October 20, 2020 (BSE)