Punit Comm Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 4.96% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punit Commercials are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2018 up 4.96% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 61.36% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.
Punit Comm shares closed at 18.60 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Punit Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.70
|2.58
|2.91
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Total Income From Operations
|2.90
|2.46
|2.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.60
|2.85
|4.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|-0.22
|-1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.23
|-0.27
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.23
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-12.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-12.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-12.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|-10.33
|-12.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited