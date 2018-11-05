Punit Comm Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 4.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2018 up 4.96% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 61.36% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

Punit Comm shares closed at 18.60 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)