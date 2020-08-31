Punit Comm Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 51.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in June 2020 up 51.24% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 up 509.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

Punit Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2019.

Punit Comm shares closed at 18.60 on October 01, 2018 (BSE)