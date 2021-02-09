Punit Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 53.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2020 down 53.9% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 112.46% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Punit Comm shares closed at 19.65 on January 14, 2021 (BSE)