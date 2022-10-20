Pulsar Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 254.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 254.5% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 368.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Pulsar Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Pulsar Intl shares closed at 2.17 on September 27, 2022 (BSE)