Pudumjee Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore, up 61.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore in September 2022 up 61.09% from Rs. 130.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in September 2022 up 92.45% from Rs. 9.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 16.68 crore in September 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 45.70 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.39% over the last 12 months.

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.55 183.55 130.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.55 183.55 130.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.37 101.77 68.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.01 3.73 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.37 -4.98 5.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.59 13.49 15.46
Depreciation 2.81 2.79 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.57 43.81 24.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.83 22.94 12.61
Other Income 2.60 2.02 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.43 24.96 13.90
Interest 1.16 1.14 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.27 23.82 12.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.27 23.82 12.89
Tax 6.18 6.03 3.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.09 17.79 9.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.09 17.79 9.40
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 1.87 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.87 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 1.87 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.87 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
