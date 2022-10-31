Pudumjee Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore, up 61.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore in September 2022 up 61.09% from Rs. 130.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in September 2022 up 92.45% from Rs. 9.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.24 crore in September 2022 up 69.3% from Rs. 16.68 crore in September 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 45.70 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.39% over the last 12 months.