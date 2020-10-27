Pudumjee Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore in September 2020 down 36.87% from Rs. 158.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 15.84 crore in September 2019.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2019.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 16.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.