Pudumjee Paper Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.59 crore, up 31.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 152.59 crore in September 2018 up 31.53% from Rs. 116.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2018 up 51.72% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2018 up 15.15% from Rs. 10.89 crore in September 2017.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2017.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 22.35 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.