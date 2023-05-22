Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.71 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.71 crore in March 2023 up 3.42% from Rs. 176.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2023 up 465.79% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2023 down 10.79% from Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2022.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 43.80 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.