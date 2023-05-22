English
    Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.71 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.71 crore in March 2023 up 3.42% from Rs. 176.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2023 up 465.79% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2023 down 10.79% from Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2022.

    Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 43.80 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 15.72% over the last 12 months.

    Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.71181.87176.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.71181.87176.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.28109.1286.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.181.197.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.242.4010.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3713.2115.44
    Depreciation2.822.892.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3336.8037.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9716.2615.83
    Other Income1.981.891.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9518.1517.15
    Interest0.511.011.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4417.1416.15
    Exceptional Items-----13.68
    P/L Before Tax14.4417.142.47
    Tax3.694.370.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7512.771.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7512.771.90
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.340.20
    Diluted EPS1.131.340.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.340.20
    Diluted EPS1.131.340.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am