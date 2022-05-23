Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.66 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.66 crore in March 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 147.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 91.07% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 28.23 crore in March 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 39.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.