Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.66 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.66 crore in March 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 147.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 91.07% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 28.23 crore in March 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 39.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.66 141.47 147.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.66 141.47 147.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.33 82.32 76.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.65 3.98 0.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.88 -3.47 6.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.44 12.21 10.52
Depreciation 2.77 2.83 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.76 30.13 27.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.83 13.47 23.35
Other Income 1.32 0.77 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.15 14.24 25.87
Interest 1.00 1.41 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.15 12.83 24.37
Exceptional Items -13.68 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.47 12.83 24.37
Tax 0.57 3.48 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.90 9.35 21.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.90 9.35 21.28
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.98 2.24
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.98 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.98 2.24
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.98 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
