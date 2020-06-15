Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.27 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.27 crore in March 2020 down 12.12% from Rs. 151.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020 up 207.25% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2020 up 108.41% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2019.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2019.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 14.00 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.66% returns over the last 6 months and 4.87% over the last 12 months.