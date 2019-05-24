Pudumjee Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 151.65 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.65 crore in March 2019 up 13.33% from Rs. 133.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2019 down 64.23% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2019 down 35.96% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2018.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 21.65 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.40% over the last 12 months.