    Pudumjee Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.96 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 180.96 crore in June 2023 down 1.41% from Rs. 183.55 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2023 down 36.82% from Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.58 crore in June 2023 down 29.44% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2022.
    Pudumjee Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2022.Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 41.66 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 13.51% over the last 12 months.
    Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.96182.71183.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.96182.71183.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.20122.28101.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.734.183.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.76-7.24-4.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1312.3713.49
    Depreciation2.832.822.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8635.3343.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9712.9722.94
    Other Income1.781.982.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7514.9524.96
    Interest1.670.511.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0814.4423.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0814.4423.82
    Tax3.843.696.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2410.7517.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2410.7517.79
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.131.87
    Diluted EPS1.181.131.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.131.87
    Diluted EPS1.181.131.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Pudumjee Paper #Pudumjee Paper Products Limited #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

