Pudumjee Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.55 crore, up 72.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.55 crore in June 2022 up 72.46% from Rs. 106.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022 up 28.17% from Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 38.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 183.55 176.66 106.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 183.55 176.66 106.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.77 86.33 65.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.73 7.65 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.98 10.88 -21.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.49 15.44 11.62
Depreciation 2.79 2.77 2.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.81 37.76 30.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.94 15.83 17.25
Other Income 2.02 1.32 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.96 17.15 19.33
Interest 1.14 1.00 1.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.82 16.15 17.81
Exceptional Items -- -13.68 --
P/L Before Tax 23.82 2.47 17.81
Tax 6.03 0.57 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.79 1.90 13.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.79 1.90 13.88
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 0.20 1.46
Diluted EPS 1.87 0.20 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 0.20 1.46
Diluted EPS 1.87 0.20 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
