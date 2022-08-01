Pudumjee Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.55 crore, up 72.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.55 crore in June 2022 up 72.46% from Rs. 106.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022 up 28.17% from Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2021.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 38.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.