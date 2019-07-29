Pudumjee Paper Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.27 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.27 crore in June 2019 up 9.98% from Rs. 144.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019 up 19.78% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in June 2019 up 14.32% from Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2018.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 10.50 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.76% returns over the last 6 months and -59.22% over the last 12 months.