English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pudumjee Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.87 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pudumjee Paper Products Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.87 crore in December 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 141.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2021.

    Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.87210.55141.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.87210.55141.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.12117.3782.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.192.013.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.403.37-3.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2112.5912.21
    Depreciation2.892.812.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8049.5730.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2622.8313.47
    Other Income1.892.600.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1525.4314.24
    Interest1.011.161.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1424.2712.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.1424.2712.83
    Tax4.376.183.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7718.099.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7718.099.35
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.910.98
    Diluted EPS1.341.910.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.910.98
    Diluted EPS1.341.910.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited