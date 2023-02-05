Pudumjee Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.87 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.87 crore in December 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 141.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.04 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2021.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2021.

