Pudumjee Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 140.46 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.46 crore in December 2018 up 7% from Rs. 131.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018 down 20.55% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2018 down 17.87% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2017.

Pudumjee Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2017.

Pudumjee Paper shares closed at 21.65 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.