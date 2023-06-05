Pudumjee Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 15.31% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 22.95 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 60.49% over the last 12 months.