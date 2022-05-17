Pudumjee Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 75.73% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 13.95 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)