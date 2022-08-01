Pudumjee Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 15.75 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.87% over the last 12 months.