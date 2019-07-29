Pudumjee Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 128% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3p Land Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 128% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 181.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 114.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.
|3p Land Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.06
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.06
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.09
|0.32
|Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|-0.30
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.18
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|-0.28
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.10
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
