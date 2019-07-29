Pudumjee Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 128% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 128% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 181.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 114.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 7.85 on July 26, 2019 (NSE)