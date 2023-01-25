Pudumjee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.