    Pudumjee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3p Land Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    3p Land Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.481.150.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.481.150.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.090.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.010.32
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.010.32
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.371.010.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.371.010.32
    Tax0.090.260.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.750.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.750.24
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.420.14
    Diluted EPS0.150.420.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.420.14
    Diluted EPS0.150.420.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
