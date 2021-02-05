Pudumjee Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 23.76% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 94.3% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 94.09% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2019.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 9.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 6 months and 46.97% over the last 12 months.