Pudumjee Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 26.22% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 26.67% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 27.16% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 16.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 30.89% over the last 12 months.