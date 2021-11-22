Pudumjee Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 161.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2021 up 161.55% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 up 909.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021 up 305% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 13.40 on November 18, 2021 (NSE)