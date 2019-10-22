Pudumjee Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2019 down 2.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019 up 62.99% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2019 up 26.98% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2018.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2018.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 6.20 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.09% returns over the last 6 months