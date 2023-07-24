Pudumjee Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 8.62% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 19.35 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.87% returns over the last 6 months and 23.25% over the last 12 months.