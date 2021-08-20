Pudumjee Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2021 up 5.82% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 178.06% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 14.45 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.97% returns over the last 6 months and 115.67% over the last 12 months.