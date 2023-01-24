 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pudumjee Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3p Land Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021. Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 27.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.43% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.
3p Land Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.481.150.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.481.150.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.04
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.090.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.010.32
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.371.010.32
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.371.010.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.371.010.32
Tax0.090.260.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.750.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.750.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.280.750.24
Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.420.14
Diluted EPS0.150.420.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.420.14
Diluted EPS0.150.420.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

