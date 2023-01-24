Pudumjee Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3p Land Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Pudumjee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Pudumjee Ind shares closed at 27.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.43% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.
|3p Land Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|1.15
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|1.15
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|1.01
|0.32
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|1.01
|0.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|1.01
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|1.01
|0.32
|Tax
|0.09
|0.26
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.75
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.75
|0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.28
|0.75
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.42
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.42
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.42
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.42
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited