PTL Enterprises Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2021 down 79.67% from Rs. 43.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.50 crore in June 2021 down 27.1% from Rs. 19.89 crore in June 2020.

PTL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.52 in June 2020.

PTL Enterprises shares closed at 52.00 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 35.95% over the last 12 months.