PTC Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 309.51% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,946.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.54% returns over the last 6 months and 171.35% over the last 12 months.