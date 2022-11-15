English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 309.51% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

    PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

    PTC Industries shares closed at 2,946.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.54% returns over the last 6 months and 171.35% over the last 12 months.

    PTC Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.0446.0538.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.0446.0538.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5811.8414.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.873.90-3.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.595.034.36
    Depreciation4.134.113.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses0.120.01--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9614.9716.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.786.203.98
    Other Income2.631.451.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.417.655.96
    Interest4.513.783.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.903.882.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.903.882.37
    Tax2.531.150.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.372.731.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.372.731.80
    Equity Share Capital13.105.245.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.645.223.44
    Diluted EPS5.635.213.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.645.223.44
    Diluted EPS5.635.213.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #PTC Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am