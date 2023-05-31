English
    PTC Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.13 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.66% from Rs. 50.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 up 129.27% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.29% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2022.

    PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2022.

    PTC Industries shares closed at 2,485.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.

    PTC Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.1356.7750.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.1356.7750.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2424.4716.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-4.26-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.005.895.37
    Depreciation4.114.133.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----0.46
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8420.9520.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.915.595.15
    Other Income2.394.202.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.309.797.44
    Interest3.163.954.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.155.853.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.155.853.40
    Tax1.551.440.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.594.412.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.594.412.44
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.385.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.183.344.66
    Diluted EPS4.153.334.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.183.344.66
    Diluted EPS4.153.334.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am