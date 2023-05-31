PTC Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.13 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.66% from Rs. 50.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2023 up 129.27% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.29% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2022.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2022.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,485.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.