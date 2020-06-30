PTC Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.10 crore in March 2020 down 10.71% from Rs. 43.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2020 up 11.14% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2020 up 60.25% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2019.

PTC Industries shares closed at 369.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.64% over the last 12 months.