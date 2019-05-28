PTC Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore, up 29.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.78 crore in March 2019 up 29.55% from Rs. 33.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019 up 27.05% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2018.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2018.

PTC Industries shares closed at 449.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.