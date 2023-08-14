English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PTC Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore, up 53.75% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore in June 2023 up 53.75% from Rs. 46.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2023 up 238.74% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2023 up 70.49% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022.

    PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.22 in June 2022.

    PTC Industries shares closed at 5,003.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    PTC Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.8159.1346.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.8159.1346.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.8514.2411.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.401.033.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.697.005.03
    Depreciation4.094.114.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----0.01
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4724.8414.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.307.916.20
    Other Income3.662.391.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9610.307.65
    Interest3.553.163.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.427.153.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.427.153.88
    Tax3.161.551.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.265.592.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.265.592.73
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.385.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.924.185.22
    Diluted EPS6.864.155.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.924.185.22
    Diluted EPS6.864.155.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #PTC Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!