PTC Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore, up 53.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore in June 2023 up 53.75% from Rs. 46.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2023 up 238.74% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2023 up 70.49% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.22 in June 2022.

PTC Industries shares closed at 5,003.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)