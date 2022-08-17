PTC Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in June 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 45.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2022 down 47.81% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2022 down 19.01% from Rs. 14.52 crore in June 2021.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in June 2021.

PTC Industries shares closed at 1,888.10 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 80.90% over the last 12 months.