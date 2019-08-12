PTC Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.33 crore, up 37.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.33 crore in June 2019 up 37.53% from Rs. 28.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019 up 6.82% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2019 up 45.83% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2018.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2018.

PTC Industries shares closed at 381.10 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.59% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.