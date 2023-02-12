PTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore in December 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 21082.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 55.01% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.