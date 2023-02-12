English
    PTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore in December 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 21082.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 55.01% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.

    PTC Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.7754.0444.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.7754.0444.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.4712.5819.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.262.87-6.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.895.595.39
    Depreciation4.134.133.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--0.12--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9516.9619.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5911.783.62
    Other Income4.202.631.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7914.415.31
    Interest3.954.513.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.859.901.72
    Exceptional Items-----1.57
    P/L Before Tax5.859.900.16
    Tax1.442.530.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.417.370.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.417.370.02
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.105.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.345.640.04
    Diluted EPS3.335.630.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.345.640.04
    Diluted EPS3.335.630.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
