PTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.77 crore in December 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 21082.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 55.01% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

PTC Industries shares closed at 2,462.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 37.90% over the last 12 months.