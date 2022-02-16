PTC Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in December 2021 up 19.79% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 98.25% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021 up 2.75% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2020.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2020.

PTC Industries shares closed at 4,101.15 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.74% returns over the last 6 months and 277.01% over the last 12 months.