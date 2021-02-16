PTC Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.48 crore in December 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 50.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020 down 58.6% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2020 down 4.59% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2019.

PTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.49 in December 2019.

PTC Industries shares closed at 1,087.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 212.63% over the last 12 months.