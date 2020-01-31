PTC Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.23 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.23 crore in December 2019 up 20.06% from Rs. 41.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019 up 87.16% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2019 up 10.63% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2018.

PTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2018.

PTC Industries shares closed at 348.05 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.13% over the last 12 months.